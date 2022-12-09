SC junks PIL on regulating religious processions: ‘All not source of riots’

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL filed by NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace seeking directions to regulate religious processions across the country, asking the petitioner not to portray "as if all religious processions are a source of riots".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the Supreme Court cannot be dragged into every area of law and order which is under the state, reported Bar and Bench.

Senior advocate CU Singh on behalf of the NGO said only the Supreme Court can do something. “I have myself gone through these commissions of inquires. we are on laying down guidelines and how these permissions are given,” he said. Singh added that today processions are held brandishing weapons like swords etc. and happen during religious festivals.

On this, the CJI said if permission is wrong, it is challenged under Article 226 before the high court… Prayers are not judicially manageable. It seeks a roving writ of mandamus and law and order falls within the ambit of the state."

Singh said there will be conflicts again and again, and authorities are abdicating their responsibility “and during religious processions, there are series of riots”.

CJI Chandrachud said, “Why do we always want to portray that all religious festival are the time for riots? Let us look at the good which happens in the country. See Maharashtra during Ganesh Puja lakhs gather but there are no riot.”

The CJI also stated that the country is diverse. The conditions in one part are different from other parts of India. “You want us to come up with an SoP”.

