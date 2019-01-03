SC lifts stay on case against Nestle over lead, MSG content in Maggi noodles

The Supreme Court has lifted a stay on the proceedings in a class-suit filed by the Centre against the Nestle over the alleged presence of lead and MSG or monosodium glutamate in Maggi noodles. The case was filed against the Nestle in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission or NCDRC. The Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings in December 2015.

The Centre had moved the top consumer forum, the NCDRC alleging unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements by Swiss food giant Nestlé. The Centre sought compensation of Rs 640 crore.

The Supreme Court had then also directed that the samples of Maggi noodles would be tested at the Central Food Technological Research Institute or the CFTRI in Mysore. The NCDRC had directed the samples to be tested at a Chennai lab.

With the lifting of stay by the Supreme Court, the class-action suit against the Nestle may be revived in the NCDRC. The Centre said today that it should be allowed to argue its case at the NCDRC. The Nestle, on the other hand, wanted the Supreme Court to dispose the matter saying that the Mysore lab report was in its favour.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:00 IST