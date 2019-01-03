 SC lifts stay on case against Nestle over lead, MSG content in Maggi noodles
Class-action suit against the Nestle may be revived in the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission after the Supreme Court today lifted stay on the proceedings.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2019 14:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court has lifted the stay ordered in 2015 on proceedings in a case against the Nestle over alleged lead and MSG content in Maggi noodles. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court has lifted a stay on the proceedings in a class-suit filed by the Centre against the Nestle over the alleged presence of lead and MSG or monosodium glutamate in Maggi noodles. The case was filed against the Nestle in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission or NCDRC. The Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings in December 2015.

The Centre had moved the top consumer forum, the NCDRC alleging unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements by Swiss food giant Nestlé. The Centre sought compensation of Rs 640 crore.

The Supreme Court had then also directed that the samples of Maggi noodles would be tested at the Central Food Technological Research Institute or the CFTRI in Mysore. The NCDRC had directed the samples to be tested at a Chennai lab.

With the lifting of stay by the Supreme Court, the class-action suit against the Nestle may be revived in the NCDRC. The Centre said today that it should be allowed to argue its case at the NCDRC. The Nestle, on the other hand, wanted the Supreme Court to dispose the matter saying that the Mysore lab report was in its favour.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:00 IST

