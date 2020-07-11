SC notice on use of loud sounds to scare animals

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 04:13 IST

Use of barbaric means like explosives and snares to ward off wild animals should be declared illegal and more stringent punishment should be prescribed for cruelty against animals, a plea before the Supreme Court said.

The petition filed on June 11 in light of the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, also sought guidelines for the tracking of elephants in order to save them from cruelty and extinction.

“It is quite a common practice to scare off wild animals or scare wild boars/Nilgai etc by using food stuff filled with crackers as bait as the damage caused by these animals at times is severe and there happens to be no means to stop it. The Forest Department across India has failed in this endeavour to protect the wildlife and humans due to a severe shortage of staff and lack of scientific measures being used by general populace [sic],” the plea filed by advocate Shubham Awasthi said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde issued a notice to the central government and 13 states which have more than 50 elephants in the wild.

On May 27, a pregnant elephant passed away in the Palakkad district of Kerala after she accidentally ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers which was meant for wild boars which destroy crops.

The incident had led to outrage on social media.

Subsequently, another incident came to light in June when a cow in Himachal Pradesh was injured in a similar incident involving crackers.

“This shows that the usage of such snares is pan-India and affects wildlife across India,” the petition filed through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma said.

Awasthi prayed that vacancies in forest forces should be filled in a timely manner to ensure effective management and order in wildlife belts.

Scientific and alternative measures should be devised to ward off wild animals which pose a threat to crops and humans, he added.

“Order governments to introduce necessary amendments in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 to enhance punishments by making it more stringent as per modern times”, the petition said.