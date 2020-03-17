e-paper
Home / India News / SC clears permanent commission for women in Navy, says 'can't discriminate'

SC clears permanent commission for women in Navy, says ‘can’t discriminate’

SC okays permanent commission for women, says ‘cannot discriminate on basis of gender’

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court.
A view of the Supreme Court.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in the Navy are entitled to permanent commission.

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi told the Centre that it cannot discriminate against serving women officers on the basis of gender, and asked the government to grant permanent commission to serving women officers within three months.

A permanent commission entitles an officer to serve in the Navy till he/she retires unlike SSC, which is currently for 10 years and can be extended by four more years, or a total of 14 years.

The apex court order came on appeals filed by the Union government against a September 2015 judgment of Delhi high court holding that there was no convincing reason to exclude serving women officers from consideration for permanent commission.

The Centre had decided in September 2008 to grant permanent commission to women officers but the same was applicable only prospectively to women SSC officers. The serving women officers were excluded from this entitlement. The HC had held that exclusion of serving women officers from permanent commission was irrational and arbitrary.

The court cited women officers who had retired during the pendency of the case before they could be reinstated.

The Supreme Court had in February this year, in a similar issue relating to the Indian Army, struck a blow for gender parity holding that SSC women officers in service are entitled to permanent commission. Such women officers - the apex court held on February 17 - have to be considered for permanent commission, irrespective of them having exceeded 14 years of service.

