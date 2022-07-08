SC on TV anchor accused of misquoting Rahul Gandhi: ‘No coercive action’

The Supreme Court has ordered “no coercive action of arrest” against TV anchor Rohit Ranjan, accused of misquoting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. On his plea, the top court has issued notices to the government through office of Attorney General and the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan had urged the top court for clubbing of multiple cases lodged against him over allegedly misquoting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the vandalisation of his office in Kerala in June as his statement on a tailor’s murder in Udaipur, which had sparked huge communal tensions.

Cases have been filed against him in three states - UP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The anchor had apologised for the misrepresentation of the remarks.

Earlier this week, police from two states - UP and the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh - got involved in the case amid high drama. On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh declared him an “absconder” after finding his home locked in the Ghaziabad district of UP.

According to the Chhattisgarh Police, a case was registered with Civil Lines police station in Raipur on a complaint.

This was a day after allegations were made the UP Police tried to block his arrest. "The team was sent Monday . He was under our custody and the process of arresting him was being completed at his house. But the local police came and obstructed, and ultimately took away the accused from Raipur police custody," a Raipur cop said.

The TV anchor's plea in the Supreme Court had read: “He (Ranjan) is presently in the custody of Noida Police and Chhattisgarh Police are now wanting to arrest him. This requires urgent consideration as multiple first information reports (FIRs) are being filed against him."

Gandhi last month called the SFI activists who vandalised his office “children” and said he did not have any anger towards them. These comments were allegedly misrepresented by the anchor.

