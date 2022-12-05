Home / India News / SC refuses to entertain PIL for assessment of Taj Mahal’s ‘real’ history

SC refuses to entertain PIL for assessment of Taj Mahal’s ‘real’ history

Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:03 PM IST

In October too, the top court declined to entertain a similar plea on the Taj Mahal by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ayodhya unit

The Supreme Court said it is not for the courts to determine historical facts about monuments. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) for assessment of the “real age” and “real history” of the iconic Taj Mahal, saying it is not for the courts to determine historical facts about monuments.

“Do not drag courts into everything. Can we determine what is the age of the Taj Mahal or the historical facts behind it after 400 years?” a bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar asked the counsel appearing for the Haryana-based petitioner Surjit Yadav.

Yadav’s lawyer pleaded the idea behind the petition was that schools teach “correct facts” about the 17th-century monument. He added the plea seeks to determine whether the structure existed before Mughal emperor Shah Jahan got the Taj Mahal built.

But the bench remained unimpressed. “See your prayers...remove wrong facts? Who will decide what is the correct fact? Will you decide? Is it the job of a court?”

With the court’s indisposition apparent, the lawyer chose to withdraw the PIL, saying his client would rather approach the Archaeological Survey of India with the plea.

In October too, the top court declined to entertain a similar plea on the Taj Mahal by Rajneesh Singh, the media in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ayodhya unit. Singh wanted 22 rooms and chambers of the Taj Mahal opened. He also sought a fact-finding inquiry panel to look into the history of the monument.

Dismissing Singh’s petition, the Supreme Court on October 21 called it a “publicity interest litigation” and cautioned the BJP leader against filing petitions in a “casual” manner.

