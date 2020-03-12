e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to postpone IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to postpone IPL-2020 amid coronavirus scare

The petitioner told the bench that IPL-2020 is scheduled to start from March 29 but no safety measures have been declared to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the matches.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A vacation bench told the petitioner that he could mention the matter before the regular bench on March 16.
A vacation bench told the petitioner that he could mention the matter before the regular bench on March 16. (Sunil Saxena/HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 amid the coronavirus scare.

A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told the petitioner that he could mention the matter for urgent listing before the regular bench on March 16 when the apex court will re-open after the Holi break.

“This is not a matter which cannot await till re-opening of the court. You can mention it before the regular court on March 16,” the bench told advocate Mohan Babu Agarwal, who has filed the petition.

Agarwal told the bench that IPL-2020 is scheduled to start from March 29 but no safety measures have been declared to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the matches, which are likely to witness over 40,000 spectators.

tags
top news
Medical team being sent to Italy to test Indians for coronavirus: Jaishankar
Medical team being sent to Italy to test Indians for coronavirus: Jaishankar
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Trace, track & test: How S Korean plan is helping Kerala tackle coronavirus
Trace, track & test: How S Korean plan is helping Kerala tackle coronavirus
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain gets heavier in Dharamsala, toss delayed further
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain gets heavier in Dharamsala, toss delayed further
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news