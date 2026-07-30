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SC rejects plea to halt 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' release, upholds artistic freedom

The Supreme Court refused to halt Mahaprabhu Jagannath, saying artistic creativity cannot be curbed because of objections to creative works.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 08:39:50 IST
By Utkarsh Anand
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly defended artistic creativity, cautioning against attempts to stifle literature, art and culture merely because creative works depict Hindu Gods and Goddesses, as it refused to interfere with the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Devotees participate in the Rath Yatra festival in Puri. The Supreme Court upheld its earlier order allowing the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath. (PTI)
Devotees participate in the Rath Yatra festival in Puri. The Supreme Court upheld its earlier order allowing the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath. (PTI)

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan dismissed an application filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration seeking modification of the court’s July 17 order that had permitted the release of the Central Board of Film Certification-certified movie after the conclusion of the Rath Yatra.

Also read: Rath Yatra: SC upholds temporary stay on animated movie, clears release after festival

“We have already passed an order (on July 17) allowing the film’s release. If we pass an order, all televised series on Ramayana and Mahabharata will stop,” said the bench, repeatedly underscoring during the hearing that courts cannot curb artistic expression because a handful of people object to a creative work.

Creativity cannot be stifled

Emphasising that Indian traditions themselves accommodate multiple retellings of epics and mythology, the bench further said: “Just because two-three sensitive people in the country are filing these cases, we will pass an extreme order that there shall be no creativity, no literature. Every place has a story of Ramayana and Mahabharata in its own way.”

The court also noted that animation was primarily intended for children and lamented that artistic expression could not be held “to ransom”.

Also read: SC to hear Jagannath temple plea against animated film after Rath Yatra ends

Rejecting the modification plea, the bench said: “We heard the advocate general. We are not inclined to modify the order. The application is dismissed.”

 
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