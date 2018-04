SC reserves verdict on BJP’s plea on West Bengal panchayat polls

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will pass orders on April 9 on the BJP West Bengal unit’s plea alleging that its candidates are not being allowed to file their nomination papers for the panchayat polls next month.

In its plea, BJP sought an extension of the last date of nomination, which is April 9, and online availability of nomination papers.

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said, “We are reserving verdict for April 9.”

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the West Bengal unit of the BJP, said democracy is being murdered in the state as candidates are not being allowed to file their nomination papers and there is large-scale violence.

Bengal BJP on Friday organised a sit-in demonstration to protest against the continuing violence over filing of nomination. There have been several incidents of clashes between the BJP and the TMC supporters in various parts of the state.

The party also demanded adequate deployment of central paramilitary forces for free and fair panchayat polls.

BJP’s plea alleged that block development officers, appointed as assistant panchayat electoral registration officers by the West Bengal State Election Commission, are refusing to give nomination forms to BJP candidates.

The West Bengal State Election Commission is the authority tasked with superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to panchayats and municipalities.

At Friday’s demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Mayo Road area in Kolkata, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said, “The Trinamool Congress has turned the panchayat elections into a farce in the state. The TMC is not allowing others to file nominations.”

The West Bengal panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3, and 5 and the votes are to be counted on May 8. According to the notification, the last date of filing nominations is April 9 and the last date of scrutiny of the nominations is April 11.