BJP moves Supreme Court for protection of its West Bengal candidates in panchayat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) West Bengal unit on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection of its candidates to enable them file their nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

The appeal was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra by advocate Aishwarya Bhati who said the matter was an emergency and sought an early hearing. She pointed out that nominations close on April 9 and their scrutiny will take place on April 11.

The bench agreed to hear the petition on Friday. “We will hear it tomorrow,” the CJI said. Bhati also referred to the recent murder of a Dalit leader in the state and accused Trinamool Congress-led state government of fomenting trouble.

The BJP moved the apex court claiming its members are not being allowed to file their nominations by the state election commission and the ruling Trinamool who have “created an atmosphere of fear psychosis.” The elections are fixed for May 1.

The petition has also sought deployment of central forces for the elections. The petition said large-scale violence has been perpetrated against the BJP in recent times.

Block development officers appointed by the state election office as the assistant panchayat electoral registration officer are refusing to hand-over nomination forms to BJP candidates, the petition claims. Forms are, however, being handed out to ruling party’s candidates, it claimed.

TMC workers have also unleashed violence on BJP candidates and their family members, threatening them from contesting the elections. Various complaints have been filed with authorities, but none have resulted in any action against the perpetrators, the petition alleged.