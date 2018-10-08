Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

SC reserves verdict on Cong plea alleging duplicate voters in MP, Rajasthan

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing on the issue in which Election Commission had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to malign the poll panel.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Updated: Oct 08, 2018 17:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
MP elections,Rajasthan elections,duplicate voters
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, a gardener works in the lawns of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India. India's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has presided over a string of verdicts in recent weeks that grant more rights to women, gay couples and religious minorities as he prepares to retire from the bench next month. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)(AP)

The Supreme Court Monday reserved its verdict on pleas of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot alleging duplication of voters in the voters’ list in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan concluded the hearing on the issue in which Election Commission had earlier claimed that attempts were being made to malign the poll panel and get favourable order by fabricating the documents.

The apex court had on August 23, sought reply of poll panel on the petitions filed by Nath and Pilot.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 17:48 IST

tags

more from Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018