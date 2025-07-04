SC seeks MP govt response over ex-SIMI chief plea on sedition case

The Supreme Court has issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government on a plea filed by former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) chief Safdar Nagori who has sought clarification on the stay of the sedition law which has stalled his appeal proceedings pending before the Madhya Pradesh high court. A bench of justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan posted the matter for hearing after two weeks (ANI)

In 2017, a district court in Madhya Pradesh awarded life sentence to Nagori and 11 others for the possession of weapons, explosives, ammunition and for the plotting of “anti-national” activities, following their arrest by a Special Task Force in March 2008.

During the last leg of arguments on May 15 this year, the top court issued an order to the Madhya Pradesh high court directing all proceedings related to sedition to be kept in abeyance pending the challenge to the constitutionality of the sedition offence contained in section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. The high court deferred the hearing of the appeal against which Nagori approached the top court seeking clarification on whether the order of May 2022 would impact hearing on his appeal.

“The counsel for petitioner submits that the case in appeal against his client has virtually concluded. Before passing the final order, the HC judge seeks clarification with regard to operation of para 8(d) of the order of this court on May 11, 2022. Issue notice. List in the second week (after reopening) in July,” the top court said in its order.