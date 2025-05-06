SC seeks new report on Manipur leaked videos

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the credibility of a forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio tapes that allegedly point to the role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, and directed the Centre to submit a fresh report. N Biren Singh (PTI)

A bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna issued the directions after opening the sealed cover report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) submitted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday. The court asked the law officer to seek instructions from the Union government on getting the Central FSL to re-examine the audio tapes.

“The solicitor general to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination. Let it be relisted in the week commencing July 21, 2025,” the bench, also comprising justice Sanjay Kumar, remarked after perusing the report.

As solicitor general Mehta said he had not personally examined the contents of the report and hence, cannot comment on it, the court said neither the judiciary nor the Centre was expected to “protect anyone.”

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), seeking a court-monitored probe into the audio tapes, alleging they reveal evidence of the then chief minister’s involvement in fuelling the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.

More than 230 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and hills-based Kuki communities on May 3, 2023. The clashes began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur high court on the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Singh, who was the chief minister of Manipur while the state was in the grip of ethnic strife, stepped down on February 9 this year, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state four days later.

The leaked tapes in question allegedly pertain to audio recordings made by a whistleblower during a closed-door meeting with Singh. The petitioner NGO, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, has claimed that the tapes substantiate allegations of deliberate instigation of ethnic violence in the state.

As Bhushan pressed for a court-monitored SIT to probe the matter, Mehta questioned the credentials of the petitioner NGO, called it a “rookie organisation.” The solicitor general further said that a probe into the violence was already being conducted by the state and it needed at least a month more for the same. “Peace is now prevailing and the high court (of Manipur) can examine the issue. Let the investigation go on, rather than escalating the situation any further,” Mehta submitted.

The bench, however, remarked that irrespective of the petitioner, the government and the court did not need to protect anyone.

“Let us ignore the petitioner but if there is something wrong done, [we] don’t have to protect that wrong,” the bench said, directing Mehta to secure instructions on re-examination and file a fresh report by July 21.