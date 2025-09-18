New Delhi SC seeks Raj govt reply on illegal mining in Ranthambore tiger reserve

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Rajasthan government on a court-commissioned report that found rampant illegal mining taking place in the core tiger habitat area of Ranthambore tiger reserve.

Flagging the issue as urgent, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai and justice K Vinod Chandran told the state, “We know that the mining lobby in Rajasthan is very strong but not at the cost of the environment.”

The court passed the order after going through a report filed by a committee comprising the Sawai Madhopur Collector, Field Director of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) and a member of the expert body of Central Empowered Committee (CEC). The committee was constituted by the top court on May 30 on an application moved by Sanjay Kumar who alleged rampant illegal mining taking place in RTR. Kumar alleged that the authorities have failed to take any action since the miners enjoy political patronage.

The court directed the committee to examine the allegations and recommend a phased solution to the man-animal conflict in the area due to the presence of Trinetra Ganesha temple, situated in the core RTR area, which is frequented by thousands of devotees.

The committee in its interim report of September 16 found the allegations contained in Kumar’s application to be true. On a spot visit of the area in August, the committee observed “heavy mining activities” inside the Critical Tiger Habitat (CTH) of Ranthambhore adjoining Uliana village.

The report said, “The rampant illegal mining within and around the CTH of the reserve poses a grave threat to its ecological integrity, wildlife safety, and the rule of law. Despite existing prohibitions, mining continues unabated due to inadequate enforcement, political interference, and institutional apathy.”

Presenting the report to the court, senior advocate K Parmeshwar, who is assisting the court as amicus said, “This issue needs urgent attention of the state. The committee has found commercial mining taking place on a large scale in the core tiger habitat area.”

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the state agreed to respond to the report. The bench said, “We expect the state to attend to the matter urgently and file a reply.” The matter has been posted for further consideration on October 8.

Directing the constitution of the committee in an order on May 30, the court had also directed the state to take steps to ban mining in the core RTR area. “Needless to clarify that the ban on mining in the core area of tiger reserve shall scrupulously be followed without permitting any interference from any of the stakeholders,” the order said.

However, the committee found a no-holds-barred mining operation in RTR marked by the unregulated movement of unregistered vehicles, transporting illegally mined rock dust. The report said that the spot can be visited only by passing through the Uliana village where local groups obstruct the entry of forest officials.

The report prepared by CEC member Chandra Prakash Goyal, who is part of the committee, recommended deployment of a battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) or CISF under the direct command of an officer of proven track record. The committee was of the view that a longer period of deployment may force illegal miners to migrate to other jobs. It further proposed building a boundary wall earmarking the forest boundary and a direction to chief secretary to ensure no further mining takes place by installing real-time surveillance cameras to be monitored by police control rooms.

Kumar had alleged that illegal mining on approximately 150 hectares of land situated adjacent to Uliana village within the tiger reserve. Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who was representing Kumar, said that the mining operations involve use of heavy machinery and repeated movement of dumpers and tractor trolleys, severely affecting the movement and behaviour of wild animals, particularly large carnivores such as tigers and leopards, which violates the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

He even questioned the role of state officials in allowing such activities when the Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP) prohibits any mining, construction or vehicular movement by private citizens inside the CTH.

The committee noted that on December 26, 2002 the Rajasthan government had imposed a complete ban on all construction activities within a half-kilometre radius from the outer boundary of the forest compartments constituting Ranthambhore National Park. In blatant violation of this order, large-scale unauthorized constructions have come up within the restricted zone, with several permanent buildings being erected contrary to law, the committee stated in its report.

By a further order of March 31, 2015, the state regulated commercial and industrial activities within one kilometre from the notified boundaries of the CTH of the tiger reserve. Despite this, the committee noticed several resorts, hotels, and homestays, which have been constructed. It recommended immediate closure of these commercial establishments. As the state is yet to finalise the eco-sensitive zone for RTR, the committee recommended that the same be finalised within the next six months.

The committee said it is yet to submit its final report which will encompass comprehensive directions with regard to man-animal conflict, visit of pilgrims to the Ganesha temple, existence of other unauthorised structures within the RTR, and tourist facilities provided to visitors to the RTR.