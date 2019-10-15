e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

SC sets aside HC ruling in Gautam Khaitan case

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court’s decision to stay proceedings under the Black Money Act, 2016 against advocate Gautam Khaitan, facing allegations in the Augusta Westland scam, in the process reaffirming the ability of a law to define its retrospective applicability.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and BR Gavai disagreed with the HC view that the law meant to curb the lack money menace cannot be applied retrospectively. The high court has now been directed to decide the matter afresh.

The HC had in May this year put on hold proceedings against Khaitan on the grounds that the provisions of the black money law could not be invoked with retrospective effect . (Specifically, the argument was that the government used a provision of the law that gave it the ability to set a retrospective date for the law’s applicability, but that this provision itself would come into effect only after the law was passed). SC’s Tuesday decision came on the Centre’s appeal against the HC order.

Khatian approached the high court, assailing several sections of the law and also claimed that the government’s notification, declaring the date of enforcement of the Black Money Act as July 1, 2015 was ultra vires of the law itself. He said the act should have been made effective from April 1, 2016. The amendment to make July 1, 2015 as the date of enforcement was done under a section that was not in operation then, he argued.

The court agreed with him.

The Centre appealed to the Supreme Court which set aside the HC’s ruling.

Supreme court advocate Anil Mishra said, “ the Delhi high court order had a bearing on many pending cases of money laundering under the black money act. What has to be understood that most of money laundering offences are continuing in nature and the act, which had the nod of parliament, said the law will come into effect from 2015, in such circumstances the delhi high court order was bound to be revisited.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:58 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News