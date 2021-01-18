SC to consider review plea in EPF pension case: Here's what you need to know
After a gap of 21 months, the Supreme Court is considering the review petition filed by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) against its verdict on pensions and the appeal filed by the Union ministry of labour and employment. The verdict has brought hope to millions of pensioners who have waited for a long time for a pension in accordance with their salary.
Here’s everything you need to know about the review petition filed by EPFO:
1. The three-member bench considering the review petition is headed by Justice UU Lalit.
2. Earlier, both Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court had pronounced their verdicts in the favour of the pensioners. But full pension was denied as the appeal of the ministry of labour and employment and EPFO's review plea were pending.
3. The Supreme Court of India had upheld Kerala High Court's verdict on a monthly pension from the Employees’ Pension Scheme on April 1, 2019. After this, the ministry of labour filed an appeal against the high court verdict despite the review petition filed by EPFO. The bench headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered to hear both petitions in the open court on July 12, 2019. But no further action was taken in this matter.
4. The parliamentary standing committee also sought an explanation regarding the matter last October.
5. Senior officials of the labour ministry have given some suggestions in this regard to the cabinet committee with regards to continuing EPFO and making structural changes.
6. If the top court upholds its decision further, the structure of EPFO may change significantly as the Supreme Court review is about the PF accounts of the EPFO subscribers.
7. EPFO has over 2.3 million pensioners, who receive a pension of ₹1,000 every month. Their contribution to PF is however less than a quarter of it.
8. Currently, the maximum limit for EPFO pension has been fixed. On availing 'defined contribution', the members of EPF will be given benefit as per their contribution means their benefits will be directly proportional to the contribution.
(With agency inputs)
