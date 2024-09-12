 Supreme Court verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Delhi liquor ‘scam’ tomorrow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Delhi liquor ‘scam’ tomorrow

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Sep 12, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Delhi excise policy case: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on pleas file Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the CBI.

The Supreme Court will deliver on Friday its judgment on the petitions filed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the Central Bureau Investigation in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved its judgment in the case on September 5.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener challenged the August 5 decision of the Delhi high court, which upheld his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and refused to entertain his plea for bail because Arvind Kejriwal did not go to the trial court first.

During the last hearing, the court had observed that that its judgment would be carefully framed to obviate demoralising subordinate judiciary while contributing to the evolution of criminal law.

Also Read | Why did Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer mention ‘Trump’ during SC hearing today?

“Whatever judgment we pass, we will make sure our institution is not demoralised in any manner...it’s the duty of the constitutional court to contribute to the development of law...not to apply law in a regressive manner,” the bench had said.

The comment came after CBI’s counsel warned the court against setting a precedent that might “demoralise” the subordinate courts; but the bench assured him that the Supreme Court’s ruling would carefully consider the integrity of all judicial institutions.

The day had witnessed intense exchanges between senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, and additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju, who defended CBI’s actions.

Also Read | ‘Will you re-arrest CM?’: Delhi HC on ED petition to cancel Kejriwal's bail

Arvind Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case, apart from a 21-day interim bail in May granted by the Supreme Court for Lok Sabha elections campaigning.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the ED case, acknowledging that he had spent over 90 days in incarceration. Still, he continued to remain in custody due to his arrest by CBI on June 26 in the excise policy matter.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On