Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court reserves judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment in petitions filed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his release from custody in connection with the excise policy case.



The top court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard arguments put forward by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT File)

What happened during hearing?

During the hearing in the apex court, the CBI, which arrested Kejriwal on June 26, questioned the maintainability of the CM's bail plea.



The agency told the top court that Kejriwal should have first approached the trial court for bail in the corruption case linked to the

"He has approached Delhi High Court directly without going to sessions court. Under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), both have concurrent jurisdiction. My preliminary objection is he must first go to trial court," PTI quoted additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared for CBI, a saying.

According to the ASG, the agency did not issue notice to Kejriwal under section Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure as he was already in judicial custody.

Kejriwal's lawyer says CBI pulled off an ‘insurance arrest’

Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued before the top court that the chief minister is a constitutional functionary and not a “flight risk”.



He added that the CBI pulled off an “insurance arrest” after the SC granted him interim bail in May. Singhvi also argued that arrests need to be regulated and "you can't be trigger-happy".



“What started in August, 2023 has led to arrest in March this year in the money laundering case,” the senior lawyer said, adding the top court and a trial court have already granted him bail.



(With PTI inputs)