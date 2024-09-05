Arvind Kejriwal live updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's bail plea against CBI in excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal live updates: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear crucial pleas against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, seeking bail in the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Delhi High Court extended his judicial custody on Tuesday until September 11. Kejriwal plans to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision, which upheld his arrest by the CBI....Read More

The CBI filed its fourth supplementary chargesheet on July 30, naming Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, and P. Sarath Reddy as accused in the case.

The CBI's chargesheet alleges that Kejriwal is one of the primary conspirators in the case and had connections with the South group, which includes K. Kavitha, Raghav Magunta, Arun Pillai, Butchibabu Gorantla, P. Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally, and Benoy Babu.

The 55-year-old AAP leader was first arrested by the anti-money laundering agency on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court denied his request for interim protection from arrest. This unexpected development significantly disrupted Delhi's political landscape and intensified the ongoing conflict between the Union government and the AAP.

He was subsequently taken into custody by the CBI on June 26 at the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court and was later placed in judicial custody on June 29.

Although the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the ED case on July 12, he remains in Tihar Jail due to his arrest by the CBI.