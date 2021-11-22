SC to hear TMC's contempt plea on ‘worsening’ law and order in Tripura

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday regarding deterioration of law and order in Tripura ahead of civil body elections in the northeast state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party was prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

The state police have denied permission to both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TMC for their rallies in Agartala on Monday.

Elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies are due on November 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has also sought an appointment with Union home minister Amit Shah during the day over the attacks on party leaders in Tripura. Party MP Derek O Brien shared on Twitter that 16 of his colleagues reached Delhi to meet Shah.

“Brutal attacks on TMC. Even members of media clobbered in Tripura. Unprecedented attacks. Arrests on trumped-up charges. 16 Trinamool MPs have reached Delhi. Sir, please do give us an appointment this morning. Patiently waiting,” he wrote.

The MPs have planned to stage a dharna in the national capital against the arrest of Trinamool Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police.

Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC has alleged several of its supporters and functionaries sustained injuries following an attack on the residence of the party’s Tripura unit leader Subal Bhowmik in the Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.