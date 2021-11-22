Civic polls: Tripura Police deny permission for BJP, TMC rallies in Agartala today

The Tripura Police have denied permission to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for their rallies in Agartala on Monday, for the upcoming civic polls in the northeastern state. The decision has been taken in view of tensions between the two parties, the police said, referring to the arrest of Sayani Ghosh, the Trinamool's youth wing president, for allegedly trying to mow down BJP workers.

Also Read | TMC leader arrested in Tripura, party plans protest in Delhi today

“No permission for roadshow/rally either for BJP or TMC in Agartala today. Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn't intimated to us the time when they're going to organise the street corner meet. The permission for rallies are denied in view of the tension escalating in the city,” news agency ANI quoted Ramesh Yadav, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar, as saying.

The permissions for rallies are denied in view of the tension escalating in the city: Sub Divisional Police Officer Sadar Ramesh Yadav#Tripura — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The TMC, which is in power in the neighbouring West Bengal, has also alleged that its workers were attacked by those from the BJP. 15 parliamentarians from the party have sought an appointment with Union home minister Amit Shah, and plan to hold a dharna in Delhi, against what they have described as ‘brutality’ of the Tripura Police.

Also Read | Tripura civic polls: TMC MPs allege ‘police brutality’, seek meet with Amit Shah

Sunday's incidents were the latest in a series of clashes between workers of the two parties in Tripura. Buoyed by its third consecutive victory in West Bengal assembly elections, held in April-May this year, the Mamata Banerjee-headed Trinamool is looking to expand itself nationally, with the BJP-ruled Tripura and Goa being the first two states the TMC looks to expand itself to.

The BJP won 112 of the total 334 seats in urban local bodies, uncontested. Total 785 candidates are in the fray for the remaining 222 seats, elections for which will take place on November 25. Assembly polls in Goa, meanwhile, are likely to be held early next year.