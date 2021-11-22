TMC MPs seek appointment with Amit Shah to discuss Tripura situation

A delegation of MPs from the Trinamool Congress has sought an appointment with union home minister Amit Shah on Monday to discuss the arrest of a functionary of their party and a lack of level-playing field in Tripura.

TMC spokesman Saket Gokhale said the main issue is that the party’s youth wing president of the state, Sayani Ghosh, has been charged with an attempt to murder for raising the party’s slogan “khela hobe (game on)”. He questioned how a political slogan amounts to an attempt to murder.

Gokhale said ruling Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly attacked the TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev at a police station in Agartala. “Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee’s flight was allegedly refused permission to land by Agartala’s airport authority. This is the level of mayhem in Agartala right now… Chief Minister Biplab Deb has taken the law into his own hands and the Constitution is out of the window.”

He added in this current condition, they are unsure how free and fair the upcoming civic elections will be. “...TMC has demanded independent monitors for a just electoral process.”