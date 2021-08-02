Home / India News / SC to hear today rape survivor’s plea to marry convicted former priest today
In her petition filed on July 17, the rape survivor, now 22, has sought SC’s permission to marry the accused citing the enrolment of her five-year-old son in a school, which requires a marriage certificate. (HT File Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:23 AM IST

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up on Monday the plea filed by a Kerala-based rape survivor who has sought permission to marry her accused, former Catholic priest Robin Vadakumchery, who is currently serving a double life term.

The case came to light in 2017, when Vadakumchery, a senior priest at the church-run senior secondary school in Kottiyoor who was set to become a bishop, was accused of raping a 17 -year-old girl student of the school. The girl later gave birth to a son.

In her petition filed on July 17, the rape survivor, now 22, has sought SC’s permission to marry the accused citing the enrolment of her five-year-old son in a school, which requires a marriage certificate.

