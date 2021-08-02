SC to hear today rape survivor’s plea to marry convicted former priest today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up on Monday the plea filed by a Kerala-based rape survivor who has sought permission to marry her accused, former Catholic priest Robin Vadakumchery, who is currently serving a double life term.

The case came to light in 2017, when Vadakumchery, a senior priest at the church-run senior secondary school in Kottiyoor who was set to become a bishop, was accused of raping a 17 -year-old girl student of the school. The girl later gave birth to a son.

In her petition filed on July 17, the rape survivor, now 22, has sought SC’s permission to marry the accused citing the enrolment of her five-year-old son in a school, which requires a marriage certificate.

