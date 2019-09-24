e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 24, 2019

‘Scariest 10 seconds: PoK’s Mirpur bears the brunt of 6.3 magnitude earthquake

Tremors were felt across Pakistan and parts of northern India.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People gather outside their office building after an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.
People gather outside their office building after an earthquake in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
         

The epicenter of the earthquake, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of National Capital Region (NCR), was in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) near the mountainous city of Jhelum.

The tremors were felt across Pakistan and parts of northern India. In Islamabad, the tremors shook buildings and people could be seen rushing out to the streets.“It lasted for 8-10 seconds but it was very scary,” an Islamabad resident told a Pakistani news channel

Authorities in Pakistan are still trying to find out the damage caused by the quake. No deaths have been reported so far.

Pakistan’s chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP that the earthquake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The worst hit was Mirpur,” he said.

People took to social media to share their experience.

 

 

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:52 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiImran KhanDonald TrumpAmy JacksonNeha KakkarWhatsApp UpdateVivo U10 LaunchBank StrikeApple WatchLaal Kaptaan TrailerOnePlus 7TEarthquake in Delhi
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss