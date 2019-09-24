‘Scariest 10 seconds: PoK’s Mirpur bears the brunt of 6.3 magnitude earthquake
Tremors were felt across Pakistan and parts of northern India.india Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:59 IST
The epicenter of the earthquake, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of National Capital Region (NCR), was in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) near the mountainous city of Jhelum.
The tremors were felt across Pakistan and parts of northern India. In Islamabad, the tremors shook buildings and people could be seen rushing out to the streets.“It lasted for 8-10 seconds but it was very scary,” an Islamabad resident told a Pakistani news channel
Authorities in Pakistan are still trying to find out the damage caused by the quake. No deaths have been reported so far.
Pakistan’s chief meteorologist Muhammad Riaz told AFP that the earthquake was 10 kilometres deep and was felt in most of Punjab province, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The worst hit was Mirpur,” he said.
People took to social media to share their experience.
Absolutely terrifying visuals from road b/w Dina Jhelum and Mirpur after Earthquake— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) September 24, 2019
Epicenter was 5 km North to Jhelum #Pakistan #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/TpdVzjup18
Good Lord.— TheMystic (@MysticIntel) September 24, 2019
Apparently the earthquake is responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/i9fe8xU7Uf
Earthquake in mirpur 💔 praying for all my families back home 😭🙏🏼 #mirpur pic.twitter.com/y98VCCuUwy— Highlights (@humera_k_) September 24, 2019
First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:52 IST