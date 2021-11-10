Schedule declared for polls to 12 and 11 MLC seats in Telangana, Andhra

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced a fresh election schedule for 12 more MLC seats in Telangana and 11 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh under the local bodies’ quota.

An official release from the EC said the nomination process for the MLC elections in both states will be issued on November 16 and the last date is November 23. The statement further said that scrutiny will take place a day after the deadline, while nominations can be withdrawn before November 26. The polling for the MLC seats will be held on December 10, and the counting of votes would take place on December 14, the EC said.

The EC also declared that the model code of conduct has come into effect immediately. No public meetings or political rallies would be allowed in the poll-bound districts.

As a result, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s proposed mega public rally Vijaya Garjana, scheduled for November 29 in Warangal, has been postponed. The proposed visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to Warangal and Hanmakonda districts have also been cancelled due to the model code of conduct, the TRS said.

Out of the 40 members in the Telangana state legislative council, 14 members are elected under the local bodies’ quota. In Andhra Pradesh, out of the 58 seats, 20 are elected in the legislative council under the quota.

According to the EC release, in Telangana, there are two vacancies each from Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy and one vacancy each from Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad and Khammam. The term of the sitting MLCs will end on January 4.

Among those outgoing next year is KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who got elected from Nizamabad local bodies’ quota.

In Andhra Pradesh, the elections to the council under the local bodies’ quota will be held for the vacancies in Anantapur, Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

Though the elections to these vacancies were supposed to be held in August this year, the EC deferred them after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Election Commission issued notification for the conduct of elections to six seats in Telangana and three in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council under the state legislature quota, likely to be conducted on November 29.