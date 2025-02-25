School Assembly News Headlines February 25, 2025: Telangana tunnel collapse, Trump's tariffs; and other news

Here is everything you need to be informed on, from business trends and sports events to national and international developments. The top headlines for February 25, 2025, are as follows: School Assembly News Headlines for February 25, 2025(HT photo/Santosh Kumar)

National

* Telangana tunnel collapse: Team Silkyara in; chances of life ‘very very very’ remote

*‘Find a solution’: SC tells Delhi HC on ‘senior advocate’ designation

*‘Am brand ambassador of northeastern culture’: Modi at Jhumoir Binandini event

*UP Board 2025 exams: 14 impostors held, 9 caught cheating on Day 1

*Farmers to resume Delhi Chalo on March 25 if talks remain inconclusive, says Pandher

*SC acquits murder accused after 21-year legal battle

*After 8-month gap, India and UK resume FTA negotiations

International

*UN backs resolution on Ukraine, US faces setback over Russia's role in war

*Surgeon in French mass rape trial admits ‘hideous acts’ on kids: ‘Those wounds can’t be healed'

*Trump confirms tariffs on Canada, Mexico ‘on schedule’ for next month

*‘Good idea’: Vladimir Putin backs Trump’s proposal to slash defence budgets

*Iowa Republicans back a bill that would strip gender identity from the state's civil rights code

*Taliban confirms arrest of UK couple, Chinese-American amid calls for release

*Judge to hear AP suit over White House denial of access

Business

*Starbucks eliminating 1,100 corporate jobs to speed up turnaround

*Apple AirPods Pro 2 can now double up as hearing aids in UK

*Gramercy Info Park Pvt Ltd buys two industrial land parcels in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli for ₹615 crore

*Ikea expands in North India with central distribution centre in Delhi-NCR

*Ludhiana: ₹207L incentives approved to boost industrial growth

*Nike partners with Kim Kardashian, hopes to replicate success of Jordan shoes

Sports

*Defending champions Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy; New Zealand, India qualify for semifinal

*IOA forms ad-hoc committee to run BFI; federation to approach court

*India lose to England 2-3 in hard-fought men's FIH Pro League match

*Aaqib Javed, Pakistan coaching staff to be sacked after defeat to India in Champions Trophy: Report

*Panthers moving on from veteran LB Shaq Thompson

*Services clinch 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship title

Entertainment

*Tributes pour in for Roberta Flack as she dies at 88: ‘RIP Queen’

*BLACKPINK's solo projects are taking over 2025: A look at Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose's solo releases

*Robert Pattinson confirms anime inspiration for Mickey 17: ‘I like that in anime…’

*Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film set to cross ₹350 crore mark

*Film organisations call for cinema strike in Kerala, actors' assn declines support

*The Smurfs movie goes Punjabi with remake of Belinda Carlisle’s hit song Heaven Is A Place On Earth; everything to know