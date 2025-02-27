School Assembly News Headlines February 27 2025: Hamas hands over hostages; Trump's layoffs and other news

Here is everything you need to be informed on, from business trends and sports events to national and international developments. The top headlines for February 27, 2025, are as follows: School Assembly News Headlines(HT photo)

National

*‘Survives on international handouts’: India hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir remarks at Geneva meet

*Telangana tunnel rescue operations will likely end in 2 days: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

*Sambhal violence: ‘Non-cooperation’ causing delays in magisterial inquiry

*Foreign currency worth $400,000 hidden in students’ notebooks seized at Pune airport

*Kerala mass murder: Police now suspects financial crisis as motive behind killings

*Govt against life poll ban over convictions

*India successfully test fires naval anti-ship missile

International

*Israeli official says Hamas has handed to Red Cross 4 bodies of Israelis held hostage in Gaza

*Tulsi Gabbard to dismiss 100 intel officers over misuse of classified NSA chatroom for transgender discussions

*Musk and his 'humble tech support' effort get star turn at Trump's Cabinet meeting

*‘When we make mistakes, we will…’: Elon Musk admits DOGE ‘accidentally’ cut Ebola prevention funding

*France threatens to review longstanding accords with Algeria

*First measles death in US since 2015 as disease affects ‘close-knit’ Mennonite community

*Trump administration plans large-scale layoffs as Elon Musk pushes $1 trillion budget cut

Business

*20-year-old student working part-time for Swiggy in Delhi calls firm's insurance ‘useless’: ‘They don’t let us…'

*Tesla's market value dips below $1 trillion as firm's Europe sales slump

*Volkswagen used ‘secret scheme’ to pay lower taxes: Govt tells Bombay HC

*First made-in-India semiconductor chip to be ready this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw

*Apple to invest in Indonesia in bid to end iPhone sales ban in country

*Donald Trump ends US initiative to boost electricity access in Africa

Sports

*Forward Valeri Nichushkin will return to the Avalanche lineup for the 1st time in nearly 2 months

*IOC grants provisional recognition to World Boxing

*Indian senior women's team goes down to Korea in Pink Ladies Cup

*Afghanistan send England packing to reinforce giant-slayer legacy as Zadran, Omarzai fuel shock Champions Trophy exit

*Jalen Green, Rockets hold off Bucks

Entertainment

*Conan O'Brien says Oscars can't avoid politics but won't dwell on it

*Michelle Trachtenberg's health battle: ‘Gossip Girl’ actor underwent liver transplant before her death

*Kolkata Comic Con ends on a high with a bong touch

*Video of Karen Huger's DUI arrest resurfaces as she receives 1-year jail sentence

*Chhaava box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film zooms towards ₹400 crore mark in India

*Hollywood fights to keep its role as the world's film capital