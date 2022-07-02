School bus falls into ditch in Bengal’s Malda district; 15 students hurt

Fifteen students were injured when a school bus fell into a road-side ditch in West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday afternoon.

“We have started a probe. The injured students were rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” said Bipul Banerjee, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) of Malda.

The driver of the school bus lost control of the vehicle. The accident took place around 2:30 pm when the bus carrying around 50 students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Englishbazar in Malda fell into a ditch and turned over. The students were returning home after school.

Locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The police joined in later. Five students were stated to be seriously injured.

“There is a big ditch near the Lakshmipur petrol pump. The school bus somehow fell into the ditch and then turned over,” said Bishal Mahato, a student.

Locals said that when the accident took place the bus was running at normal speed. The driver of the bus swerved to the left to avoid an accident with a bicyclist. The district was hit by rain over the past few days. A portion of the mud on the roadside caved in and the bus fell into the ditch.

Chairman of Englishbazar civic body Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury said: “Locals started the rescue operation soon after the accident. The government is providing the best possible treatment to the injured students. Most of the students sustained minor injuries.”