Schools, colleges set to reopen in these states with drop in Covid-19 cases. All details here

As coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases begun to witness a declining trend in India, preparations are on to reopen schools and colleges across different states. Haryana announced on Friday that government and private schools for students of classes 9 and 12 will reopen from July 16 with written permission of parents allowing their wards to physically attend classes. The Gujarat government, deciding to reopen educational institutions from July 15 onwards, also made a similar announcement on Friday. Preparations to resume classes are underway in Bihar as well.

According to the notification issued by the Haryana school education directorate, high school students can physically attend classes from July 16, while classes for middle-school students -- classes 6 to 8 -- will begin from July 23. Everyone on the premises will need to mandatorily adhere to the appropriate Covid-19 related protocols, according to the order, which added that the decision regarding the reopening of primary schools will be taken later.

However, the option of an online mode of study will continue for students unwilling to attend the school their attendance won’t have an impact.

In Gujarat, schools for class 12 students are reopening from July 15, along with colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students, reported news agency ANI. "However, the option of an online mode of study will continue for students unwilling to attend the school and the attendance will not be enforced," the agency quoted Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as saying.

These colleges would be allowed to function with half the attendance on campus, but students are free to physically attend the classes on a voluntary basis.

However, no decision has yet been taken on the reopening of classes for primary school students in any of the states, even though physical classes for high school or middle-school students gradually look to reopening. Any decision taken in this regard will be informed in time via a government notification, it was said.