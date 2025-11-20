Scindia pushes for structured sports strategy in Northeast India

Union minister of development of north eastern region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia stressed on the “One Sport Discipline — One State” strategy as a key driver for structured and focussed investment in sports development in the country’s northeastern region. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired the 3rd and final meeting of the HLTF on promotion of sports in the northeastern region via video conferencing on Wednesday. (PTI)

Scindia and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday co-chaired the 3rd and final meeting of the high-level task force (HLTF) on promotion of sports in the northeastern region via video conferencing.

Sharing photographs of the HLTF meeting on X, the minister wrote, “Reinforced the ‘One Sport, One State’ approach, urging all participating states to focus on the development of a comprehensive sports strategy based on their chosen disciplines.”

“Highlighted the need to focus on high-quality coaching, talent identification and technology-enabled training for our athletes, with infrastructure complementing the effort for a result-oriented roadmap for NER. Together, we are laying the foundation for the north east to emerge as India’s hub of high-performance sporting excellence,” he added.

Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, secretary (ministry of youth affairs) Hariranjan Rao, sports ministers of Meghalaya and Mizoram, Manipur chief secretary, senior officials from ministry of DoNER and north-eastern states attended the meeting.

According to a press release by Imphal Raj Bhavan, “The meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives and discussed the development of a coordinated framework to strengthen talent pathways and high-performance systems.”

“Deliberations further covered key components of sports ecosystem development, including scientific coaching methodologies, competition structures, last-mile infrastructure, and the establishment of high-performance centres and academies.”

States were encouraged to refine their priority disciplines and prepare comprehensive proposals reflecting their comparative strengths, existing ecosystems and long-term potential.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing the sports landscape of the north east through coordinated planning, evidence-based strategies and close Centre–state collaboration.