The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that Aadhaar must be accepted as the 12th valid document for inclusion in Bihar’s electoral rolls as part of the special intensive revision (SIR), intervening after complaints that election officials were refusing to recognise it despite earlier directions. SC orders Aadhaar as valid doc for Bihar SIR

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi turned down the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) reservations against formally adding Aadhaar to its list of approved identity proofs, stressing that while the document cannot establish citizenship, it remains a valid indicator of identity and residence.

“The Aadhaar card shall be treated as the 12th document by the ECI. However, it is open for the authorities to examine the validity and genuineness of the Aadhaar card itself. It is clarified that Aadhaar will not be treated as a proof of citizenship,” directed the bench, adding that the poll panel must issue instructions to its field officials “during the course of the day.”

In its order released in the evening, the court further clarified that ECI will issue instructions in this regard on Tuesday. “It is, however, made clear that the authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuinity of the Aadhaar card...by seeking further proof/documents,” the order read.

The direction is significant as it not only mandates the Election Commission of India (ECI) to treat Aadhaar on par with the 11 other notified documents but also requires the poll body to verify its authenticity for establishing a voter’s identity and residence. To be sure, the order comes more than two months after the controversial exercise first began, and after the bulk of the field survey and door-to-door processes have been completed.

The order followed heated exchanges in court, where senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accused ECI of deliberately excluding Aadhaar. “What they are doing is shocking…Booth-level officers (BLOs) are being hauled up for accepting Aadhaar. We can show notices being issued by electoral registration officers which say no other document except the 11 notified ones will be accepted. Where is the inclusive exercise if a universal document like Aadhaar is being rejected?”

When the bench asked if the petitioners wanted the status of a voter to be determined solely on the basis of Aadhaar, Sibal replied: “I am already there in the electoral roll of 2025. Where is the question of proving anything? BLOs cannot determine my citizenship.”

The bench then turned to ECI’s counsel, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who maintained that Aadhaar was already being accepted but “cannot be a proof of citizenship.” He argued that the Commission has the constitutional mandate to look into citizenship questions when preparing electoral rolls: “There are provisions in the Constitution where an MP ceases to be a citizen and the President acts on the advice of the ECI. Similarly, for preparing rolls, the ECI can look into citizenship.”

But the bench expressed concern over the gap between the commission’s position in court and the instructions given to officials on the ground. “Why does this copy mention just 11 documents and not Aadhaar despite our repeated orders? We want you to clarify this,” the court asked. Dwivedi said he would look into if “someone has erred” but insisted that the commission had “publicised” the previous court order that Aadhaar would be accepted.

The 11 documents include birth certificate, passport, matriculation certificate, government-issued identity card or pensions, permanent residence certificate, forest rights certificate, caste certificate, National Register of Citizens (NRC) document, family register, land documents or identity documents issued by the government or public sector units.

The bench also reminded both sides that the statutory framework was clear: Aadhaar cannot be elevated to proof of citizenship but does carry value under the Representation of the People Act. “Statute says and judicial dictum also says that Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship. But it is indeed a proof of identity and has some value. You should take it and examine it,” justice Bagchi observed.

When senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Gopal Sankaranarayanan supported Sibal’s plea for Aadhaar to be expressly added, the bench asked Dwivedi: “Why cannot you accept it as the 12th document? But for two -- birth certificate and passport -- all other documents among the 11 are also not proofs of citizenship. You have already gone beyond the requirement of citizenship for the inclusivity this exercise needs.”

Dwivedi, however, cautioned against “over-inclusivity.” “The whole idea is that Aadhaar is being pressed to be used as a proof of citizenship. We cannot allow that misuse. Already 99.6% have submitted one of the 11 documents. For the 65 lakh excluded, Aadhaar is being permitted. Now there are some 200 odd instances being flagged. We must look at the whole picture,” he said

Sibal retorted that the issue was not of numbers but of principle: “Let there be a direction to include Aadhaar as the 12th document, subject to an inquiry by the ECI. BLOs cannot be left to decide citizenship on their own.”

The controversy arises from the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, where nearly 6.5 million names were excluded from the draft rolls published last month. Opposition parties, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, allege that genuine voters are being disenfranchised by technical barriers and inconsistent instructions, while ECI maintains the revision is necessary after nearly two decades without such an exercise.

On September 1, the Supreme Court had noted ECI’s assurance that claims and objections would be accepted even beyond the statutory deadline of September 1 and directed the deployment of paralegal volunteers to help voters file claims online. However, persistent confusion over Aadhaar’s status forced the court to issue an explicit clarification on Monday.

“We must be very clear…Genuine citizens are entitled to be included in the rolls, while those claiming citizenship on the basis of forged or sham documents must be kept out. If you make Aadhaar the 12th document, you will still be able to verify it under the law,” said the bench.