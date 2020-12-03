e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Scribe held on way to Hathras: ‘Shocking findings’ haveemerged during probe, UP govt tells apex court

Scribe held on way to Hathras: ‘Shocking findings’ haveemerged during probe, UP govt tells apex court

The Uttar Pradesh government told Supreme Court on Wednesday that “shocking findings” have emerged during the investigations into the arrest of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan near Hathras on October 5 and his alleged links with radical Muslim organization Popular Front of India (PFI).

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 05:19 IST
Abraham Thomas
Abraham Thomas
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court
Supreme Court(File photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government told Supreme Court on Wednesday that “shocking findings” have emerged during the investigations into the arrest of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan near Hathras on October 5 and his alleged links with radical Muslim organization Popular Front of India (PFI).

Seeking time to file a response to the affidavit filed on behalf of Kappan by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for UP government said, “Accused is not before the Court. How can an association contest a habeas corpus petition on his behalf… He (Kappan) claims to be a journalist of a paper called Thejus which closed three years ago. Investigation conducted so far against him is shocking.”

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde told senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for KUWJ to approach the Allahabad High Court and asked for any precedent where an association or union has filed a habeas corpus on behalf of an accused lodged in jail for a criminal case. Sibal agreed to add Kappan’s wife as a party to their petition.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said, “Even if you implead the wife (of Kappan) we will still ask you why should you not go to the High Court.” Sibal gave the instance of the Supreme Court interfering directly on the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami and cited this as a precedent for the Court to step in where individual liberty was concerned.

But the bench brushed it aside saying, “The facts of each case are different.”

The bench posted the matter for hearing next week allowing time for the state to respond to KUWJ’s response and the journalist union to join Kappan’s wife to the proceedings.

tags
top news
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle, all eyes on key meet today
Farmers’ protest: Ministers in huddle, all eyes on key meet today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India lost 118 billion work hours due to heat in ’19: Study
India lost 118 billion work hours due to heat in ’19: Study
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains as cyclone Burevi closes in
Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rains as cyclone Burevi closes in
Cyclone Amphan led to $14 billion economic losses, says global report
Cyclone Amphan led to $14 billion economic losses, says global report
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
Covid: Delhi prisoner relief; India’s cheapest test; USA 2 crore vaccine aim
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In