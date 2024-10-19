Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court upholds anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna’s mother in kidnapping case

ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2024 02:32 AM IST

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the anticipatory bail order granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the anticipatory bail order granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna and dismissed the appeal of the state government which accused her of kidnapping one of the survivors in the sexual abuse allegations against her son.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the appeal of the state which accused her of kidnapping one of the survivors in the sexual abuse allegations against her son (HT Photo)
The Supreme Court also dismissed the appeal of the state which accused her of kidnapping one of the survivors in the sexual abuse allegations against her son (HT Photo)

A bench headed by justice Surya Kant noted the fact that the accused is a woman aged over 55 years, charge sheet had been filed in the case and the other co-accused in the case were granted bail. The bench, also comprising justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “No case is made out to interfere with the order granting anticipatory bail”, while dismissing the Karnataka government’s plea challenging the pre-arrest bail order of June 7.

Additional advocate general Aman Panwar pointed out that the state has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The SIT has found Bhavani Revanna to be directly involved in the crime, he said.

The petitioner was represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan who pointed out that the HC while granting bail had ensured that the investigation is completed in a timely manner without any interference.

The state lawyer pointed out that the petitioner belongs to a politically influential family and allowing her to remain out on bail will prejudice fair trial. The bench said, “If investigation is prejudiced or derailed, we are there.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On