Uttarakhand search operation intensify after rain fury toll climbs to five

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed search and rescue operations to trace the eight missing people in Uttarakhand after heavy rains lashed the state on Sunday night and Monday, officials said The state disaster response force (SDRF) resumes search operation on Monday to find eight missing people in rain-related incidents. (ANI)

The body of a Haryana woman was recovered in Pauri district and that of a 10-year-old girl was recovered in Rishikesh on Tuesday taking the death toll to 5 in rain-related accidents in the state over the last two days, officials said.

On Monday, a series of landslides triggered by rain hit the state damaging infrastructure and blocking several key roads. SDRF teams had recovered bodies of three people who died in different rain related accidents on Monday, officials said.

Over 24 hours (till 8.30am on Tuesday), Bageshwar received maximum rainfall in the state at 14.5mm, followed by Tehri at 9.2mm, Rudraprayag district at 7.8mm, Chamoli at 7.3mm and Pithoragarh at 5.5mm, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department, Dehradun Centre issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall for isolated places in the state for the next four days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and intense/very intense spells at isolated spots.

Meanwhile, SDRF Uttarakhand commandant Manikant Mishra said four teams comprising 28 SDRF personnel are carrying out search operation in Pauri district’s Mohan Catti area where five Haryana tourists staying at the Nightlife Paradise Camp were buried under the debris after a landslide.

“A body of a man was recovered from the debris on Monday evening, while another body was recovered on Tuesday evening. The woman was identified as 32-year-old Nisha Verma. A 15-member expert team with advance search equipment like thermal imaging camera, victim location device is conducting intensive search in the area to trace the missing tourists,” Mishra said.

“A 14-member SDRF team, including deep divers and flood rescue experts, are conducting search operations in Lakshman Jhula area near Rishikesh where three people – Reena Sharma (38), Tejaswi and Shubham drowned after their vehicle fell in Ganga River on Monday... the body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered late on Tuesday,” he added.

In Champawat district, a ten-member SDRF team is conducting searches for the two people who were washed away in the rainwaters in Tanakpur area on Monday, the official said, adding that a similar operation is underway at Chamoli district where a woman was washed away with her cattle in Pawar rivulet.

In Chamoli district, the response team shifted around 30 families from Mehar village to Mayapur area after a cloudburst in the area damaged several houses in the region. On Monday, the body of 50-year-old Jot Singh was recovered from the debris, Mishra said.

The body of the fourth victim of rain-related accidents was recovered from Lincholi area of Rudraprayag district on Monday, he added.

Girl’s body found; death toll rises to eight in Gaurikund landslide

The death toll in the landslide that swept away three shops in Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on August 4 mounted to eight after rescuers on Tuesday pulled out the body of another victim, an official said. The death toll in the tragedy, in which 23 people had gone missing, has risen to eight. Fifteen people are still missing, Mishra said.