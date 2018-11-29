Search operation in Amritsar’s Company Bagh over alert about ‘suspicious men’

A team of police and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel launched a search operation in Company Bagh of Punjab’s Amritsar early on Thursday after receiving an alert about the presence of suspicious men.

Sources said police arrested some men during the search operation from 4am till 8am but didn’t disclose their identity.

The team searched the Company Bagh with the help of sniffer dogs and stopped people, who had come for their morning walk, outside the Bagh. They were allowed to enter only after 8am.

“We had been receiving complaints from the locals that some bad elements take shelter in the Bagh. It was also an alert,” additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Lakhbir Singh said.

“On Thursday morning, we thoroughly searched Company Bagh but could not find anything suspicious,” he added.

Security personnel at Company Bagh, Amritsar, on Thursday, November 29, 2018. (Sameer Sehgal / HT Photo )

A heavy police force has been deployed in and outside the Company Bagh.

Punjab is on a high alert after the grenade attack on November 18 at the congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi area of Amritsar, which killed three people and injured 20.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI was behind the terror attack.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 11:12 IST