The seat-sharing arrangement among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the assembly elections in Jharkhand is “almost final” and the first list of candidates will be announced within 48 hours of the declaration of the polls, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Seat-sharing talks with NDA allies for Jharkhand polls almost complete: Sarma

Sarma is one of the in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the elections in Jharkhand.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Ranchi, Sarma said: “Seat-sharing among NDA partners is almost final. After the Election Commission declares the model code of conduct (MCC), we will issue the first list within 24 to 48 hours. We are waiting for the EC’s announcement.”

The AJSU Party, the Janata Dal (United) and the LJP (Ram Vilas) are the BJP’s allies in the NDA.

“Talks with the AJSU Party are almost finalised. They are likely to get around 10 seats There is some confusion related to one seat. That will be sorted out. They could get 10 seats, plus minus one,” he said.

There are 81 seats in the state assembly.

“Talks with the JD(U) are almost done. The party would get two seats, unless the central leadership decides on giving any extra seat. Talks with Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas) is also going on. He is currently abroad. He will return on the 16th. Then we can conclude our talks with him,” Sarma said.

“We (NDA) will fight the elections together,” he said, adding that the BJP was ready with its list in 98% of the seats.

“Women have been given fair participation in seat sharing,” he said.

The elections to the 81-member assembly are due this year as the term of the present House will end on January 5, 2025.