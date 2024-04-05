Sec 144 imposed in Leh ahead of march to LAC

The Ladakh administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of people in Leh district ahead of a planned march towards the Line of Actual Control on Sunday, officials said on Friday, adding that the administration has also ordered temporary suspension and downing of speed of the mobile data services in the area. The protest, Pashmina March, has been organized by activist Sonam Wangchuk to garner support for his demand of inclusion in the sixth schedule and statehood for the Union territory. (ANI)

The protest, Pashmina March, has been organised by activist Sonam Wangchuk to garner support for his demand of inclusion in the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the Union territory.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The order by the Leh district magistrate Santosh Sukhdeva said that he received information about possible breach of peace and public order in the district.

“There shall be no procession/rally/march etc taken out by anyone without the prior approval from the District Magistrate Leh, in writing. No one should use vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority,” the order said, imposing restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC.

Wangchuk, along with the Apex Body of Leh and Kargil Democratic— an amalgamation of several political, social and religious organisations of Leh and Kargil — has held several fasts and agitations demanding inclusion in the sixth schedule and statehood for the UT. At least three rounds of talks with the central government over the least one year have remained inconclusive.

The protesters have said that Ladakh is at crucial juncture and all the people must participate in this protest for their rights especially after Ladakh became UT, the democratic rights of people of Ladakh were snatched.

The DM’s order said that action will be taken against violators. “All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law. Any violation of the order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” the order said.

Reacting to the order, Wangchuk said, “Peaceful Ladakh is very Confused! After 31 days of extremely peaceful prayers & fasts... Suddenly peace initiatives of the administration sounds more dangerous than anything ! Peace at any cost!!?”

Bharat Solanki, AICC J&K in-charge said: “Ahead of“Pashmina march” on April 7th, the UT administration at the behest of BJP has ordered to curb mobile data so that the truth cannot be reached to the people of India. Yet another proof of BJP’s disdain for #Ladakh and its people.”