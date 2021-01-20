Second consignment of Covishield to reach Kolkata today
The second consignment of Covishield vaccine is expected to reach Kolkata on Wednesday. Till date, around 43,510 healthcare workers have been vaccinated across West Bengal.
“The second batch of Covishield vaccine, around 699,000 doses, is expected to reach us on Wednesday. In the first lot, we had received 689,000 doses,” said a top official of the state health department.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that her government would provide free vaccine to all.
Till date, around 43,510 health workers, including doctors, nurses and hospital support staff, have been vaccinated across 207 centres in three days. The state had set a target to vaccinate around 61,000 on the first three days.
“Only 39 people have complained of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) across the state. Five had to be taken to hospital but were discharged soon, barring one nurse who is still under observation,” said a senior health department official.
One of the main bottlenecks faced by the authorities during the vaccination drive was glitches in the Co-WIN app that slowed the process down. Many beneficiaries could not be contacted on time because of the glitches. A few others dropped out apprehending AEFI.
