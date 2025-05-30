Securing clean energy is the key to climate policy: Environment minister

There are three main drivers of India’s climate policy architecture: Circular economy; environmental sustainability and protection of the natural ecosystems; and promoting adaptation to climate change, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit in the Capital. India’s unique climate policy architecture successfully balances developmental imperatives with ambitious climate goals, Bhupendar Yadav added.(representational/Shutterstock)

“When you ask me what is India’s climate policy architecture? I say it is about securing the rights of 140 crore (1.4 billion) citizens to clean energy. It is also about keeping our skies blue and our oceans clean. The pathway for India as an emerging economy is about building a robust economy, which is in sync with ecology,” Yadav said.

India’s unique climate policy architecture successfully balances developmental imperatives with ambitious climate goals, he added.