Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the local administration has tightened security in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, officials said on Tuesday. Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.(HT Photo)

December 6 marks the 31st anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and on the eve of the commemoration of the incident, Ayodhya Police said they have made strict security arrangements in the city to avoid any untoward incidents.

The demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 led to violence in several parts of the country.

People visiting to and from the city were monitored through CCTV cameras and their identity cards were also being checked, police informed.

Further, according to officials, the police have also intensified vehicle checking in various areas of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar, meanwhile, urged people to refrain from spreading rumours and creating confusion amongst the public.

"The police administration in various areas of Ayodhya district is prepared and they have been divided into teams for different sectors. Police forces from nearby districts have also been called in. The Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) of the UP Police is also here. A comprehensive police system has been created to avoid untoward incidents," he said.

"Our information system and social media team are active and alert in keeping a check on any information shared through such platforms. No one should try to spread rumours or create confusion. Overall, the police deployment has been made as per the requirement, with special focus on important places," the SSP added.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'.

In a series of events that followed, a large number of Muslim residents in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched and destroyed.

Riots broke out in different parts of the country in which over 1,000 people were killed.