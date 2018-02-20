Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K, arms and ammunition recovered

The Special Operations Group (SOG) in Kupwara busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lashtiyal village on Monday night.

Based on specific information, army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 98 battalion seized large cache of arms and ammunition from the village’s forest area under the jurisdiction of Kupwara Police Station.

The recovered material includes two kilogram of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), three UBGL shells, 15 rounds of pistol, 335 rounds of AK and seven detonators.

A case has been registered under the Indian Arms Act at Kupwara police station. An investigation is in progress.