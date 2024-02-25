 Security forces gunned down 3 Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker: Chhattisgarh police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Security forces gunned down 3 Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker: Chhattisgarh police

Security forces gunned down 3 Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker: Chhattisgarh police

ByRitesh Mishra
Feb 25, 2024 07:35 PM IST

Police said that the encounter took place in the Bomara Hutarai village when the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force, who were out on an anti-Naxal operation, came under attack

Raipur: Three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Kanker district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that the encounter took place in the Bomara Hutarai village when the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force, who were out on an anti-Naxal operation, came under attack from the Maoists.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After coming under attack, the security forces retaliated with firing, killing at least three Maoists, said police.

Kanker superintendent of police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela said that the Maoists are yet to be identified. “The identification process is going on, and as per primary information, they were the members of Military Company -5 of Maad Area belonging to the Communist Party of India (Maoist),” said the SP.

According to the figures tabled by the state government on February 15, eight security personnel have been killed and 53 others injured in Maoist-related incidents in the last two months.

A total of 54 Maoist-related incidents, including encounters and IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, took place in the state from November 30, 2023, till January 30 this year, according to the figure.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On