Security forces gunned down 3 Maoists in Bastar’s Kanker: Chhattisgarh police

Raipur: Three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Kanker district on Sunday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the encounter took place in the Bomara Hutarai village when the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force, who were out on an anti-Naxal operation, came under attack from the Maoists.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After coming under attack, the security forces retaliated with firing, killing at least three Maoists, said police.

Kanker superintendent of police (SP) Indira Kalyan Elesela said that the Maoists are yet to be identified. “The identification process is going on, and as per primary information, they were the members of Military Company -5 of Maad Area belonging to the Communist Party of India (Maoist),” said the SP.

According to the figures tabled by the state government on February 15, eight security personnel have been killed and 53 others injured in Maoist-related incidents in the last two months.

A total of 54 Maoist-related incidents, including encounters and IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, took place in the state from November 30, 2023, till January 30 this year, according to the figure.