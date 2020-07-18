e-paper
Home / India News / Security forces received inputs about terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Report

Security forces received inputs about terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Report

The Army officer said it was only befitting that Friday’s encounter, in which three terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, were gunned down, took place just four days before the yatra is set to commence on July 21.

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Srinagar
Security personnel stand guard as they keep watch on the Jammu-Srinagar national higway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on July 17, 2020.
Security personnel stand guard as they keep watch on the Jammu-Srinagar national higway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on July 17, 2020. (ANI Photo)
         

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have inputs about terrorists planning to carry out an attack on Amarnath Yatra, an Army officer said on Friday, but asserted that “systems and resources” were in place to ensure that the annual pilgrimage goes on unhindered.

The officer said it was only befitting that Friday’s encounter, in which three terrorists, including a self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, were gunned down, took place just four days before the yatra is set to commence on July 21.

Also read: Defence minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

“There are inputs that terrorists would try their best to target the yatra, but we have got our systems and resources in place to ensure that it goes on unhindered and peacefully,” Brigadier Vivek Singh Thakur, Commander, Two Sector, said in a press conference in south Kashmir. “We remain committed to ensure Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance and the security situation will continue to remain under control,” he said.

Brigadier Thakur said the stretch of national highway 44 which will be used by the yatris continue to remain sensitive.“This axis is a bit sensitive. The yatris will take up this axis to go up to Sonamarg (Ganderbal) and this (Baltal) is the only route which will be active to go up to the Amarnath cave,” he said.

