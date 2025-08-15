In the run-up to Independence Day celebrations, security forces in Manipur have intensified operations across the state, resulting in the seizure of a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, along with the arrest of several active insurgent cadres, officials said on Thursday. Security forces seize arms cache in Manipur, 3 held ahead of I-Day

On August 14, a series of coordinated cordon-and-search and area domination operations were conducted in multiple districts, officials said.

A police statement issued on Thursday said, in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered five single-barrel rifles, two long-range modified Pompi mortars, one SLR magazine, one SLR live round, one 12-bore live round, and five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Samulamlan area. In Kangpokpi district, a search in the forest near Phaikot village led to the recovery of five Pompis, one rifle, three IEDs, and three radio sets.

It further added that, in Kakching district, security forces seized one INSAS rifle with magazine, two single-barrel bolt-action rifles, one modified 9mm pistol with magazine, one HE grenade without detonator, two tube launchers, three tear smoke shells, 62 live rounds of various calibres, two helmets, one iron bulletproof plate, and three bulletproof vests from Lairokching near Puksi Lairembi Temple.

A joint operation along the Uchathol–Phaitol stretch in Jiribam and Tamenglong districts resulted in the recovery of two SBBL rifles, two DBBL rifles, one pump-action SBBL rifle, two No. 36 hand grenades, 50 AK live rounds, three radio sets, and two detonators.

Further, in Thoubal district, security forces seized two locally made single-barrel rifles, 18 live rounds, one Baofeng radio set, and two magazines from the foothills of Phouoibi village. In Imphal West, a search in the Sanjenbam–Khaidempalli area led to the recovery of five pistols with magazines, one .303 rifle without magazine, four SBBL rifles with magazines, two air guns, and three bulletproof vests with an iron plate. In Imphal East, three rifles, three No. 36 hand grenades, three tube launchers, and five 12-bore cartridges were recovered from Laphupokpi near Sandangsemba Maring Village.

An official said, “These operations were carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs to neutralise armed threats and ensure a peaceful national celebration.”

The officials further confirmed that in addition to the seizures, police arrested three active insurgent cadres. On August 13, Manipur Police arrested Sairem Saxena Meetei, 33, alias Athoiba, of Khurai Puthiba Leikai Arambam Leirak, an active cadre of UNLF (P), from Thangal Bazaar for allegedly threatening the public with a pistol. A pistol with two magazines and 21 rounds, a holster, a gun licence, a mobile phone, and a black side bag were recovered from him.

On August 14, security forces apprehended Hidam Aboy Singh, 30, of Nongren Mayai Leikai, an active cadre of KCP (MFL), from Tairenpokpi Makha Leikai for alleged involvement in extortion and kidnapping for ransom. On August 13, police arrested another KCP (PWG) cadre, Thokchom Premjit Singh, 23, alias BOC, of Khumbong Laingam Khul, from his residence, recovering four demand letters, four money-receipt memos of the outfit, and a mobile phone.

Police, in its statement, stated that intelligence-led combing and search operations will continue across Manipur in the coming days as part of efforts to maintain law and order during the Independence Day celebrations.