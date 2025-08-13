Urge everyone to unite despite political, ideological differences: Biren Singh

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said all legislators in the state, along with the governor and senior bureaucrats, were working collectively to restore peace and urged everyone to unite despite their differences. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (left) with former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh at a programme to commemorate the heroes of the 1891 Anglo-Manipur War on the 134th Patriot’s Day at Hicham Yaicham Pat, Imphal West on Wednesday. (ANI)

Biren Singh urged people in the state to rise above political and ideological differences. “We should all unite on the issues of the state, even though there are ideological differences in politics and others. We have to establish peace in the state and live together. I am appealing to the people for this as well,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event to commemorate Patriots Day in the state.

“Though there is no popular government now, the MLAs and all of us are working along with the governor and officers to restore peace,” he added.

The former chief minister, however, declined to comment on the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur and the absence of a popular government due to a leadership crisis in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit.

Patriots Day is annually observed in the state on August 13 to commemorate the hanging of Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General in 1891 for waging war against the British Raj.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla hailed the courage of Manipur’s patriots and urged the people to uphold the spirit that resisted colonial domination. “Patriots’ Day is not merely about remembering the past, but about carrying forward the ideals for which our heroes laid down their lives. Unity is our greatest shield, and the youth are our most powerful weapon for change,” he said.

He called for unity in tackling recent challenges and pledged the state’s commitment alongside the Centre and local communities to improve infrastructure, education, healthcare, and peace-building.

At a separate event, former United National Liberation Front (UNLF) leader and Tikendrajit’s descendant RK Sanayaima (Meghen) urged citizens to hoist black flags on August 13 next. Joined by social workers, he paid homage at Hicham Yaicham Pat, saying the gesture would honour the sacrifices of the state’s forefathers and inspire future generations.