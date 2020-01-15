Security increased across Mangaluru ahead of protests

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 01:44 IST

Bengaluru

Security has been tightened across Mangaluru and nearby areas ahead of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally planned by Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Adyar-Kannur near here on Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru commissioner of police, PS Harsha, nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure peace.

Police officers have been called from different districts and have been briefed about security and traffic arrangements during the rally, the sources said. Police have also given guidelines to the rally organisers, participants and the general public, mainly on traffic arrangements.

The heavy deployment of police follows the death of two people in police firing on December 19, after anti-CAA protesters had turned violent.

More than 20 police personnel were injured in the violence following the protests. A probe has been ordered by the Karnataka government to determine the exact sequence of events which led to the death of two protesters.

(With PTI inputs)