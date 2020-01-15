e-paper
Home / India News / Security increased across Mangaluru ahead of protests

Security increased across Mangaluru ahead of protests

Mangaluru commissioner of police, PS Harsha said nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure peace.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka has increased security across Mangaluru ahead of an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally planned by Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Adyar-Kannur on Wednesday(Representative photo/ANI)
         

Bengaluru

Security has been tightened across Mangaluru and nearby areas ahead of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally planned by Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Adyar-Kannur near here on Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru commissioner of police, PS Harsha, nearly 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure peace.

Police officers have been called from different districts and have been briefed about security and traffic arrangements during the rally, the sources said. Police have also given guidelines to the rally organisers, participants and the general public, mainly on traffic arrangements.

The heavy deployment of police follows the death of two people in police firing on December 19, after anti-CAA protesters had turned violent.

More than 20 police personnel were injured in the violence following the protests. A probe has been ordered by the Karnataka government to determine the exact sequence of events which led to the death of two protesters.

(With PTI inputs)

23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
