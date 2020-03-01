e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrCP has been imposed in the area.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A security personnel at Shaheen Bagh, in New Delhi.
A security personnel at Shaheen Bagh, in New Delhi.(ANI)
         

Security presence has been increased and Section 144 imposed in the Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday even though the Hindu Sena had yesterday called off a protest calling for clearing the blocked road.

People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrCP has been imposed in the area.

“People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings,” the Delhi Police directive stated.

A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

tags
top news
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news