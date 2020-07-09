e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Security personnel of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari being detained for ‘negligence’

Security personnel of slain BJP leader Wasim Bari being detained for ‘negligence’

The police said 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. A case is also being registered in this regard.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 07:30 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Srinagar
Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack.
Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack. (@rammadhavbjp/Twitter)
         

Security personnel of former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari who was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday are being detained for “negligence” under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police said 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. A case is also being registered in this regard.

“Pertinently the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law,” read a police release.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security at the time of incident. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under police act,” it said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at about 8:45 pm on Wednesday, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Bari and his family members outside their shops/residence in Muslimabad area of Bandipora. Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack.

“In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries,” read the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about Bari and expressed condolences to the family of deceased, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said.

“Over the telephone, PM Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim,” Singh tweeted.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt’s panel on China takes a hard look at PLA troop pullback in Ladakh
Govt’s panel on China takes a hard look at PLA troop pullback in Ladakh
Bikes, SUVs, and sand-laden trucks: Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across 2 states
Bikes, SUVs, and sand-laden trucks: Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across 2 states
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns
Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns
Panel to revive Delhi economy sets focus on boosting demand
Panel to revive Delhi economy sets focus on boosting demand
Govt eyes country of origin tag on items sold on e-commerce platforms by Aug
Govt eyes country of origin tag on items sold on e-commerce platforms by Aug
Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer
Rohit can hit double hundreds in Tests outside India: Wasim Jaffer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In