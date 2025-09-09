Balrampur , The Sashastra Seema Bal that guards the 1751-km-long unfenced international front with Nepal has stepped up security across all its border posts and vulnerable points in the wake of unrest in Nepal, officials said. Security tightened along Indo-Nepal border in wake of unrest in Nepal

All the field commanders of the SSB have been asked to be on the ground and maintain an enhanced vigil, they said

“Additional forces have been deployed at 22 outposts of the Sashastra Seema Bal along the border, while police stations in five border areas are keeping surveillance through drone cameras,” Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said in Balrampur.

He added that intelligence agencies have been instructed to maintain strict monitoring, and all personnel deployed along the 85-km-long border in Balrampur have been directed to remain on high alert.

Police teams and SSB jawans are conducting joint patrols, while ‘Operation Kavach’ committees in the region have been asked to stay active and keep a close watch on cross-border movement.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests sparked by a ban on social media with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

Though the Nepal government last night revoked its ban on social media websites following the protests led by 'Gen Z' youths, the agitators continued their demonstration against corruption while demanding accountability for the death of 19 people in police action against protesters.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed by the Nepal government on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger had affected cross-border communication between people in the two countries.

Residents of border areas, who often use the internet to connect with relatives in Nepal, said they faced hardships due to the restrictions. Ranipur resident Gyas Ahmed, an advocate, said India and Nepal have traditionally shared strong social and cultural ties.

“We have many relatives in Nepal. Through the internet, we were able to remain in touch with them and check on their well-being. The ban created difficulties for us and added to our concerns amid the violent agitation,” he said.

Rakesh Yadav, MLA from Gasdi constituency, said several Tharu tribal families in his area have marital ties with people in Nepal.

“The Nepal government should make sincere efforts to end the violent agitation,” he said.

