Shahjahanpur , After the interim bail granted to religious preacher Asaram Bapu for three months, police have tightened security at the residence of the rape survivor's family here. Security tightened at rape survivor's house after interim bail to Asaram Bapu

The rape survivor's family members, who have expressed fears for their safety, will now have to inform the police before travelling outside the district.

Asaram was first arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from Shahjahanpur accused him of sexual assault at his Jodhpur ashram. Convicted in 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act. His latest conviction in Gujarat in 2023 resulted in another life sentence.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Tuesday that after Asaram was granted interim bail for three months, authorities took suo motu cognisance and enhanced the security of the rape survivor's family.

Currently, a guard is deployed at the victim's house while her father and brother have been provided with personal gunners.

Instructions have been issued to Azizganj police outpost to keep a close watch on their residence, he said.

Dwivedi added that surveillance cameras have been installed at the rape survivor's house and additional long-range cameras are being set up as needed.

Besides, police personnel are monitoring not only the main road but also the connecting routes near the house.

A complete ban has been imposed on any unauthorised gatherings in the vicinity.

The SP further informed that Kotwali police have been directed to ensure that the victim's family members must notify the police in advance if they leave the district so that authorities can alert the police in the respective area.

"Our officers are reviewing security arrangements at the victim's residence both during the day and at night. We stand with the victim's family," Dwivedi said.

The victim's father had told PTI on Sunday that Asaram's imprisonment was a victory for them. But after securing bail on medical grounds, he is now allegedly managing everything from outside the jail.

He claimed that Asaram's supporters were asserting that he would not return to prison and now their words seem to be coming true.

Asaram, 86, who is serving life sentence in the Jodhpur Central Jail, was granted relief on Friday to seek treatment for his heart ailments and other age-related health issues.

"When Bapu was in jail, it was our victory but now he is managing everyone. I am surprised that the court is continuously granting interim bail to Asaram, first for seven days, then 12 days, then two-and-a-half months and now for three months," the rape survivor's father said while talking to PTI.

The victim's father said the person who came out of jail for illness is roaming from Jodhpur to Indore, Ujjain and Surat and is constantly meeting his followers.

Asaram was previously granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until March 31, also on medical grounds. With the new order, his temporary release has now been extended further.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.